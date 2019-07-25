UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Firm In Its Quest To Launch Libra Cryptocurrency

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 09:50 AM

Facebook firm in its quest to launch Libra cryptocurrency

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to the social network's quest to launch Libra cryptocurrency despite pushback from governments and critics.

Facebook last month unveiled plans for Libra in an announcement that sparked fears of the unintended consequences of a loosely supervised global Currency.

Switzerland's financial watchdog FINMA has already pledged to conduct oversight of the Geneva-based Libra Association that will watch over the digital money, which is expected to debut next year.

Zuckerberg backed the Libra project while fielding questions on an earnings call, saying Facebook publicly released details to invite the kinds of queries and open dialogue currently taking place.

"Facebook from a few years ago would have probably just showed up and tried to release a product on our own," Zuckerberg said of Libra during the call with analysts.

The California-based company's approach regarding sensitive territory is now to outline ideas and allow "a period of however long it takes" to get feedback and figure out the best path forward, according to the Facebook chief executive.

"That's certainly what we're planning to do with Libra," Zuckerberg said.

"We are trying to provide a safe and stable and well-regulated product; that's always been the strategy and we'll continue to engage here."Libra would be independent of Facebook, which will be a member in an administrative association that already has 27 companies on board.

Related Topics

Facebook Company Mark Zuckerberg Cryptocurrency Money From Best

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

10 hours ago

733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through al ..

10 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

10 hours ago

WeWork to launch first UAE location in early 2020 ..

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

10 hours ago

Boeing reports biggest-ever loss as 737 MAX ground ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.