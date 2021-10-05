UrduPoint.com

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Hit By Widespread Outage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:40 AM

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by widespread outage

San Francisco, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms were hit by a massive outage Monday, impacting potentially tens of millions of people as users flocked to other networks to sound off.

Tracker Downdetector was showing outages in heavily populated areas in North America and parts of Europe, with problems being reported from around 1545 GMT.

Users trying to access Facebook in affected areas were greeted with the message: "Something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can." "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said on Twitter, echoing similar statements from Instagram and WhatsApp.

A major outage hitting all three platforms, which have billions of users, is rare though apps are regularly forced offline by technical problems.

Other networks have seen a surge in users as the outage persisted for several hours.

"Signups are way up on Signal (welcome everyone!)," the messaging app, wrote on Twitter, which was still functioning.

"We also know what it's like to work through an outage, and wish the best for the engineers working on bringing back service on other platforms," it added.

Facebook has not communicated on the possible cause of the outage, but cyber security experts noted they had found signs that online routes that lead people to the social giant were disrupted.

"Facebook and related properties disappeared from the internet in a flurry of BGP updates," tweeted John Graham-Cumming, the chief technology officer at web company Cloudflare.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Europe Facebook Twitter Company Lead All From Best WhatsApp Billion Million Instagram

Recent Stories

TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

10 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on being named Energy Executive ..

40 minutes ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in launching joint environmental ..

40 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution forming the ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution forming the Dubai Digital Transformation S ..

1 hour ago
 DC assures protesters to arrest Dr. Sher murderers ..

DC assures protesters to arrest Dr. Sher murderers

18 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day that honours coding and program ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.