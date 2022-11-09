UrduPoint.com

Facebook Owner Meta To Lay Off 11,000 Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11,000 staff

Paris, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Facebook owner Meta will lay off more than 11,000 of its staff in "the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history", boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday.

He said the cuts represented 13 percent of Meta's workforce and would affect its research lab focusing on the metaverse as well as its apps, which include Facebook, Instagram and messaging platform Whatsapp.

The tech industry is currently in a serious slump and several major firms have announced mass layoffs -- Twitter's new owner Elon Musk fired half its staff last week.

"I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," Zuckerberg said in a note to staff.

"I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted." Ad-supported platforms such as Facebook and Google are suffering from advertisers' budget cuts as they struggle with inflation and rising interest rates.

Zuckerberg told staff he had expected the boost in e-commerce and online activity during the Covid pandemic to continue, but added: "I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that."Meta's profits fell to $4.4 billion in the last quarter, a 52 percent decrease year-on-year.

Related Topics

Google Budget Facebook Twitter Mark Zuckerberg Elon Musk From Industry Billion Instagram

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar wants final clas ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar wants final clash between Pakistan and India

12 minutes ago
 Congratulations pour in on social media as Pakista ..

Congratulations pour in on social media as Pakistan reach T20 world Cup final

52 minutes ago
 PTI leaders to deliberate preparations for long ma ..

PTI leaders to deliberate preparations for long march tomorrow

1 hour ago
 e-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying ta ..

E-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying taxes online - PITB Chairman Sye ..

2 hours ago
 Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

2 hours ago
 “Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb ..

“Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds ‘The Legend of Maula ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.