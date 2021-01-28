UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Profit Surges Percent As Pandemic Fuels Use

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Facebook profit surges percent as pandemic fuels use

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Facebook profit surged in the final three months of last year as people enduring the holidays in a pandemic turned to the leading social network for work and pleasure, the lcompany said Wednesday.

Facebook reported profit of $11.

2 billion on revenue of $28 billion, increases of 53 percent and 33 percent when compared to the same period the prior year.

"We had a strong end to the year as people and businesses continued to use our services during these challenging times," said Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook said its core social network had some 2.8 billion users at the end of December while 3.3 billion people used at least one of its "family" of apps including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Related Topics

Facebook Holidays Mark Zuckerberg Same December Family WhatsApp Billion Instagram

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

9 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

8 hours ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

8 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

8 hours ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

8 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.