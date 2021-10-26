UrduPoint.com

Facebook Removes Bolsonaro Video Linking Covid Shots To AIDS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:50 AM

Facebook removes Bolsonaro video linking Covid shots to AIDS

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro found himself in social media time-out Monday after his video warning of a supposed link between Covid-19 vaccines and AIDS triggered action by Facebook and YouTube.

Facebook removed the offending video, while YouTube went further, suspending the far-right leader for one week in addition to blocking the clip.

"We removed a video from Jair Bolsonaro's channel for violating our medical disinformation policies on Covid-19 by claiming that vaccines do not reduce the risk of contracting the disease and that they cause other infectious diseases," YouTube said in a statement sent to AFP.

Bolsonaro's latest run-in with social media networks including Facebook, on which he heavily relies to rally his base, came after he cited purported "official reports" from the British government -- since debunked -- in his weekly live address on Facebook last Thursday.

He claimed the reports "suggest that people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are developing Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome much faster than expected." "I recommend you read the article," he added, without saying where the information came from.

"I'm not going to read it here, because I don't want to lose my Facebook live video." Facebook, which took down the comments late Sunday or early Monday, has removed Bolsonaro posts in the past.

Earlier, it found he spread misinformation or incited people to violate social distancing policies. But this is the first time it has taken down one of his weekly live addresses, a cornerstone of his communications.

Bolsonaro has violated YouTube standards once before as well, and the company said the president will not be able to post new videos or do live broadcasts for seven days.

The rest of his videos on the channel, where he has 3.5 million subscribers, will remain accessible.

The British government denied any such "reports" cited by Bolsonaro, in response to an AFP fact-checking team.

The Brazilian Society of Infectious Disease Specialists said in a statement there was no evidence of any relationship between Covid-19 vaccines and AIDS.

Bolsonaro's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The president has said he does not plan to be vaccinated against Covid-19, and joked in the past the vaccine could "turn you into an alligator."

Related Topics

AIDS Social Media Facebook Company Sunday YouTube Post From Government Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th October 2021

37 minutes ago
 Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergenc ..

Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergency for first time in years

7 hours ago
 Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans ..

Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans back to UAE racecourses for 20 ..

8 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middl ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middle East Green Initiative Summit ..

9 hours ago
 UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises suppo ..

UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises support for people

9 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Princ ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Prince at Middle East Green Initiat ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.