UrduPoint.com

Facebook Removes Polish Far-right Political Party Account

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Facebook removes Polish far-right political party account

Warsaw, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Facebook on Wednesday suspended the account of the Polish far-right party Konfederacja -- the country's most popular party profile -- for breaching standards including on the Covid pandemic.

The account for Konfederacja had around 670,000 followers -- far higher than Poland's two main political forces, the ruling Law and Justice (Pis) party and the opposition Civic Platform (KO) party.

"We believe in giving people a voice, but we also want to keep everyone using Facebook safe," a spokesperson for Facebook owner Meta said in a statement.

"We have removed Konfederacja's Facebook page for repeatedly posting content that breaks our Community standards, specifically our Covid-19 harmful misinformation and hate speech policies," the spokesperson said.

Party leader Krzysztof Bosak called the move "absurd" and said the party had been offered "no justification" for the removal.

The party, which was founded in 2018, has 11 MPs.

Their Facebook page shared various claims related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Janusz Cieszynski, the government's top official in charge of digital technology, said "different views" should be allowed to be represented online.

Cieszynski said he agreed with platforms protecting their users from misinformation "but this is quite different from banning a legitimate political party that does not publish such content".

Related Topics

Technology Facebook Poland 2018 From Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

3 hours ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

3 hours ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

3 hours ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

3 hours ago
 PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Na ..

PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Nadeem Qureshi

2 hours ago
 Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local so ..

Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local sources

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.