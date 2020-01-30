UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Results Beat Forecasts But Shares Take A Hit

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

Facebook results beat forecasts but shares take a hit

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Facebook on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings and user growth stronger than most forecasts, but shares took a hit in after-market trade.

The leading online social network said net income rose seven percent from a year ago to $7.3 billion, while revenue increased 25 percent to $21 billion in the final three months of last year.

The number of people using Facebook monthly climbed eight percent to 2.5 billion; for all its apps including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, the figure was 2.89 billion.

Shares, however, quickly dropped more than seven percent for reasons that were not immediately clear.

"We had a good quarter and a strong end to the year as our community and business continue to grow," said Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.

Investors may be concerned by continuing increases in the amount of money Facebook spends as it pours resources into protecting privacy and preventing the platform from being used as a platform for hate speech, abuse, and disinformation.

Costs in the recently ended fourth quarter rose 34 percent to $12.2 billion. Facebook ended the year with its employee ranks up 26 percent to nearly 45,000.

Shares may have also been weighed down by worries about privacy regulations hobbling the company's ability to effectively target its money-making ads.

Facebook chief financial officer Dave Wehner told analysts the company expects revenue growth to slow, in part due to regulations and "other ad-targeting related headwinds." Recent data privacy regulations in Europe and California as well as enhancements to browser or operating system software from Google and Apple, along with tools added by Facebook itself, are expected to limit the ability of the social network to use "signals" from third-party websites to more finely target ads, Wehner said.

- Delivering gains - Facebook posted gains in advertising, which represents the vast majority of its revenues, up 25 percent at $20.7 billion in the quarter, and expanded its user base.

"Despite all of the concerns that have been swirling around the company in the past two years, it beat expectations on revenue, and it demonstrated continued growth in its user base," said eMarketer principal analyst Debra Aho Williamson.

"This is a company that has shown that it can withstand ongoing criticism of its practices and yet still pull out gains in both revenue and users." The market tracking firm expects Facebook's momentum to continue, with advertisers increasing spending at the social network and its Instagram service.

Facebook has faced a barrage of criticism recently for the misuse of users' data to influence elections amid increasing calls for the California-based internet titan to be regulated.

Facebook this week began rolling out a new tool allowing users of the social network to view and delete data it collects from third parties.

The feature is part of an effort by Facebook to shore up its image in the wake of a series of privacy scandals, including the hijacking of personal data on millions of users by a British consultancy developing voter profiles for Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Zuckerberg felt that Facebook is ready to defend against efforts to maliciously use its services to sway the coming US presidential election or widen rifts between voters.

"We're very focused on election integrity, and this is an area where I'm proud of the progress that we've made in preventing foreign interference," Zuckerberg said.

"We were behind in 2016, but after working to protect elections and countries across the world for the past few years, we think our systems are now more advanced."

Related Topics

Election Internet World Google Business Europe Facebook Company Trump Mark Zuckerberg Progress Money May 2016 Apple Market All From WhatsApp Billion Million Instagram Employment

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

ISESCO renamed to &#039;Islamic World Educational, ..

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 hours ago

US to Take More Time to Evaluate UK Decision Allow ..

8 hours ago

Israel Defense Forces Strengthen Presence in West ..

8 hours ago

Federal Transport Authority rescues unloaded Panam ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.