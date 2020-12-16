Facebook says Apple privacy moves hurt small businesses Facebook says Apple privacy moves hurt small businesses

UrduPoint.com
Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Social networking giant Facebook came down hard on Apple Wednesday, accusing the iPhone maker of harming small businesses with its new transparency measures on the collection of personal data.

A change to the latest version of the iOS operating software powering Apple's mobile devices comes with a tracking transparency feature that Facebook contends will cripple the ability to serve up targeted ads.

"This is about control of the entire internet and how they attempt to control personalized advertising," Facebook vice president of business products Dan Levy said in a conference call.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

