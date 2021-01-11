UrduPoint.com
Facebook Says It Has Shut Accounts Of Top Uganda Officials

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Facebook says it has shut accounts of top Uganda officials

Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Facebook has shut a slew of accounts belonging to Ugandan government officials accused of seeking to manipulate public debate ahead of elections Thursday, the internet giant told AFP on Monday.

"This month, we removed a network of accounts and pages in Uganda that engaged in CIB (Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour) to target public debate ahead of the election," Facebook's head of communication for sub-Saharan Africa, Kezia Anim-Addo, said in an email.

