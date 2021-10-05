Facebook whistleblower to push for regulation

Washington, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :A Facebook whistleblower goes before US lawmakers Tuesday to urge regulation of the social media giant, after an outage impacted potentially billions of users and highlighted global dependence on its services.

Ex-employee Frances Haugen is set to testify on Capitol Hill after she leaked reams of internal research to authorities and the Wall Street Journal, which detailed how Facebook knew its sites were potentially harmful to young people's mental health.

She will speak before senators less than a day after Facebook, its photo-sharing app Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp went offline for roughly seven hours, with "billions of users" impacted, according to tracker Downdetector.

In excerpts of Haugen's testimony leaked to US media, she argues for regulation of the closely scrutinized company that is woven into the daily lives of so many people.

"When we realized tobacco companies were hiding the harms it caused, the government took action. When we figured out cars were safer with seatbelts, the government took action," the excerpts said. "I implore you to do the same here."Facebook has pushed back hard against the outrage regarding its practices and their impact, but this is just the latest crisis to hit the Silicon Valley giant.