New York, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Diem Association, which pilots the digital Currency project launched by Facebook in 2019, announced Monday the sale of its intellectual property and other assets to the Silvergate investment firm.

This cryptocurrency initiative the social media giant hoped would revolutionize payments had made progress, but "it nevertheless became clear from our dialogue with Federal regulators that the project could not move ahead," Diem Networks US CEO Stuart Levey said in a statement.