Facemasks, Silence And Social Distancing As Pro Golf Resumes In S. Korea

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:20 AM

Facemasks, silence and social distancing as pro golf resumes in S. Korea

Yangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Birdsong and the rattle of the ball dropping into the cup -- accompanied by camera shutters -- were the only sounds to be heard as professional women's golf entered the post-coronavirus era on a closed South Korean course Thursday.

Spectators were barred from the Lakewood Country Club as the KLPGA Championship got under way in Yangju, northeast of Seoul, with a host of social distancing measures in place to guard against infection.

South Korea is a power in the women's game, providing four of the current world top 10, three of whom are taking part in the normally low-profile domestic tournament.

It is the first high-level women's golf to be played since the US-based LPGA suspended its season in February, and with sports fans around the world starved of live action rights have been sold to broadcasters in countries including the US, Canada and Australia.

"Interest is very high since this is the first golf tour in the world amid the pandemic," the KLGPA said in a statement.

World number three and double major winner Park Sung-hyun, sixth-ranked Kim Sei-young -- a nine-time winner on the LPGA Tour -- and number 10 Lee Jeong-eun are part of a 150-strong field chasing the $180,000 winner's cheque from a tournament purse of $2.5 million, the highest in the event's 42-year history.

Players are advised to keep two metres apart on the course and minimise physical contact, while touching the pin without gloves is prohibited.

They have to wear masks before and after their rounds, but can choose whether or not to do so during play, with most deciding to remain uncovered Thursday.

But with no spectators the course was devoid of oohs and aahs, or even applause, on Thursday.

