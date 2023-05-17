Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso, who is weathering impeachment proceedings in congress over alleged corruption, issued a decree Wednesday dissolving the legislature.

The decree released abruptly by the unpopular conservative president's office states that Lasso is dissolving the opposition-led National Assembly "due to a grave political crisis and national commotion.

" In dissolving congress, Lasso also called upon the National Electoral Council (CNE) to call new elections.

It is the first time a president in Ecuador has dissolved the legislature.

By law, within seven days of the publication of this decree, the CNE must convene new presidential and legislative elections to finish out the current term.

Until a new National Assembly is sworn in, Lasso is able to rule by decree, with checks by the constitutional court.