Fact Check: Claims of 2020 election fraud

Washington, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Allegations of fraud and foul play in the 2020 election spread across the internet on Wednesday as officials counted ballots in battleground states that will determine the outcome of the closely fought vote between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The claims echo repeated unfounded predictions by Trump and his campaign that fraud would occur, casting doubt on the results and laying the groundwork for legal challenges.

Challenging the results soon after the polls closed, Trump tweeted that: "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election."AFP examines several other claims of fraud that are circulating online.