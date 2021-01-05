UrduPoint.com
Fact Check: Trump's Claims Of Georgia Election Fraud

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

Washington, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Donald Trump made a series of unsubstantiated claims about US presidential election results from Georgia during an hour-long call with its secretary of state and other officials, rejecting the legitimacy of the vote a little more than two weeks before he is due to leave the White House.

The president -- who has repeatedly said without evidence that the 2020 election was plagued by fraud -- urged Republican Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state, and his office's lawyer pointedly rejected Trump's allegations during the phone call.

