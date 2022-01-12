UrduPoint.com

Fact-checkers Urge YouTube To Fight Disinformation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Fact-checkers urge YouTube to fight disinformation

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :More than 80 fact-checking organisations Wednesday urged online video platform YouTube to better combat disinformation, offering to help debunk false statements.

"Every day, we see that YouTube is one of the major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide," said the groups spanning the globe, from Politifact and the Washington Post in the United States to the Kenya-based Africa Check.

Videos containing false information had gone "under the radar of YouTube's policies, especially in non-English speaking countries", they said in an open letter to YouTube chief Susan Wojcicki.

"We urge you to take effective action against disinformation and misinformation... and to do so with the world's independent, non-partisan fact-checking organisations," they added.

"Our experience as fact-checkers together with academic evidence tells us that surfacing fact-checked information is more effective than deleting content." It also urged the platform to make sure its recommendation algorithm did not actively promote disinformation to its users.

YouTube spokesperson Elena Hernandez defended the platform, saying that fact checking was a "crucial tool", but just "one piece of a much larger puzzle to address the spread of misinformation".

"Over the years, we've invested heavily in policies and products in all countries... to connect people to authoritative content, reduce the spread of borderline misinformation, and remove violative videos," she added.

She said YouTube had seen "important progress".

Related Topics

Africa World Washington Progress United States YouTube Post All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails t ..

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Hab ..

10 hours ago
 No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President ..

No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President Since Start of Protests - UN ..

10 hours ago
 Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Manda ..

Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Mandate Dispute

10 hours ago
 Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.