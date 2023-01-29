Factfile on Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Facts and figures about Novak Djokovic after he won the Australian Open men's final on Sunday (x denotes seeding): Novak Djokovic (SRB x4) Novak Djokovic Age: 35 World ranking: 5 prize money: $166,905,513 Career titles: 93 Grand Slam titles: 22 Australian Open best: Champion (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023) Coach: Goran Ivanisevic Path to the final: 1st rd: bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 2nd rd: bt Enzo Couacaud (FRA) 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-0 3rd rd: bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x27) 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 6-4, 4th rd: bt Alex de Minaur (AUS x22) 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 Quarter-final: bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) 6-1, 6-2, 6-4Semi-final: bt Tommy Paul (USA) 7-5, 6-1, 6-2Final: bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5)