Factfile on Fernando Alonso

Paris, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Factfile on Spaniard Fernando Alonso, who will return to Formula One with Renault for the 2021 season.

Name: Alonso First name: Fernando Nickname: "Nando" date of birth: July 29, 1981 Place of birth: Oviedo, Spain Nationality: Spanish Height: 1.

71 metres (5ft 6in) F1 achievements World Champion: 2005 and 2006 Grands Prix driven: 312 Teams: Minardi (2001), Renault (2002, test driver), Renault (2003-2006), McLaren-Mercedes (2007), Renault (2008-2009), Ferrari (2010-2014), McLaren-Honda (2015-2017) then McLaren-Renault (2018) First start: Australia 2001 First win: Hungary 2003 Last win: Spain 2013 Victories: 32 Total Podiums: 97 Pole positions: 22 Fastest laps: 23 Points scored: 1,899 World Drivers' Championship: 1st (2005, 2006), 2nd (2010, 2012, 2013), 3rd (2007), 4th (2004, 2011), 5th (2008), 6th (2003, 2014), 9th (2009), 10th (2016), 11th (2018) 15th (2017), 17th (2015), 23rd (2001) Endurance racing achievements: WEC World Champion (2019), victory at the Six Hours of Spa (2019) 2019 Sebring (2019), 1,000 Miles (2019), Le Mans 24 Hours (2018, 2019), all driving for Toyota Victory in Daytona 24 Hours (2019) driving for CadillacIndianapolis 500 (driving for Andretti, withdrew in 2017, for McLaren did not qualify in 2019)One participation in Dakar Rally, finishing 13th in 2020