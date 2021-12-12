UrduPoint.com

Factfile On Max Verstappen

Factfile on Max Verstappen

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Factfile on Max Verstappen after he won the Formula One world championship in Abu Dhabi on Sunday: date of birth: September 30, 1997 Place of birth: Hasselt, Belgium Nationality: Dutch Teams: Toro Rosso (2015-2016), Red Bull Racing (2016-) car number: 33 Races: 141 Wins: 20 Podiums: 60 Poles: 13 Fastest laps: 16 Points: 1557.

5 Debut: Australia 2015 (retired on lap 32) First victory: Spain 2016 Last victory: Abu Dhabi 2021 World championship record: 1st (2021), 3rd (2019, 2020), 4th (2018), 5th (2016), 6th (2017), 12th (2015) Miscellaneous: Youngest driver to start an F1 GP: 17 years, 166 days, Australia 2015 Youngest driver to score points: 17 years, 180 days, Malaysia 2015 Youngest driver to win a race: 18 years, 228 days, Spain 2016 Youngest driver to make the podium: 18 years, 228 days, Spain 2016 Father Jos Verstappen was also a Formula One driver with 106 starts (no wins) between 1994 and 2003 while mother Sophie Kumpen was Belgian karting championFirst Dutch driver to become world championFourth youngest driver to win the world championship at 24 years, 73 days, behind Sebastian Vettel in 2010 (23 years, 134 days), Lewis Hamilton in 2008 (23 years, 300 days) and Fernando Alonso in 2005 (24 years, 58 days)

