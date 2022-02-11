UrduPoint.com

FAD Offers Support To Mitigate COVID-19 Impact In Somalia

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MOGADISHU, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) --:Somalia and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) on Thursday inked a 1.07-million-U.S.-dollar grant agreement that will help mitigate COVID-19 in Somalia.

The grant will finance the resilience livelihood action to the COVID-19 project (RLAC-19), a move to strengthen the ability of poor rural people to cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and threats to their livelihoods, the two sides said in a joint statement issued in Mogadishu, the Somali capital.

Said Hussein Iid, the minister of Agriculture & Irrigation, said the country is currently experiencing a new surge of COVID-19 infections, with a deteriorating drought situation and the IFAD interventions through the RLAC-19 project are designed to help mitigate the impact in an already vulnerable context.

"The agriculture sector has been hit hard by years of conflict and economic crisis, compounded by COVID-19, with agro-pastoralist and small-scale farmers the most affected," Hussein said.

The grant is the second allocation to Somalia from the IFAD's Rural Poor Stimulus Facility (RPSF), which aims to improve the resilience of rural livelihoods amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring timely access to inputs, information, markets and liquidity.

