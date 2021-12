Fading light halts search for dozens missing after Myanmar landslide

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Fading light forced Myanmar rescuers to call off a search for dozens of people feared missing after a landslide near a jade mine that killed at least one person, emergency workers told AFP on Wednesday.

The disaster struck at a mine in northern Kachin state's Hpakant township, close to the border.

Rescuers initially said at least 70 were feared missing after the landslide struck around 4:00 am (2130 GMT Tuesday), but later added they were still trying to confirm that number.