UrduPoint.com

Faheem, Hasan Leave First Test Outcome On Knife-edge

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Faheem, Hasan leave first Test outcome on knife-edge

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Double-strikes by Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali edged Pakistan ahead at tea in the continuing see-saw contest with the West Indies as the home side slipped to 114 for seven in pursuit of a victory target of 168 on the fourth day of the first Test at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Set back on course by Jermaine Blackwood and Roston Chase following Shaheen Shah Afridi's three-wicket burst before lunch, Faheem revived flagging Pakistan spirits in the afternoon session by breaking the 68-run fourth-wicket partnership when he removed Chase for 22.

He then consigned Kyle Mayers to the indignity of a 'pair' before the previously erratic Hasan found his range to claim the vital wicket of Blackwood for 55.

All three wickets fell to catches by Imran Butt at second slip, the third to get rid of Blackwood emphasising his confidence and sure hands in diving in front of first slip and opening partner Abid Ali to snare the chance.

When Hasan bowled Jason Holder in the final over to the tea break the reaction of the Pakistanis on the field and their support staff in the pavilion suggested that most of the hard work had been done.

However, Joshua da Silva will expect some resolve from Kemar Roach when he joins him in the middle at the start of the final passage of this intriguing, low-scoring duel.

Earlier, Jayden Seales took the last three wickets of the tourists' second innings to become, at 19 years, 336 days, the youngest to take a five-wicket innings haul in Test cricket for the West Indies with figures of five for 55 and a match analysis of eight for 125.

Pakistan's dismissal for 203 from the overnight 160 for five was cause for considerable disappointment but Shaheen lifted the mood when he claimed the wickets of Kieran Powell, captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Nkrumah Bonner in quick succession to put the home side on the back foot for at 16 for three at the start of the victory chase.

Pakistan's overnight pair of skipper Babar Azam and Faheem Ashraf were quickly separated by the ever-threatening Kemar Roach who had Faheem caught behind.

That was the trigger for the last five wickets to tumble for 35 runs.

Mayers effected the most important breakthrough when the medium-pacer got a ball to lift sharply at Babar and Holder took the simple catch at slip to remove Pakistan's premier batsman for 55.

From there on it was the Seales show as he dispatched Yasir Shah and Shaheen in quick succession.

Hasan Ali hit out boldly and agriculturally for 28 with two fours and two sixes but it was another attempted heave which ended the innings via a well-judged catch by Roach at fine-leg.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Powell Yasir Shah Babar Azam Imran Butt Hasan Ali Roston Chase Sabina Park Abid Ali Sunday Afridi From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves expanding remit of ..

3 hours ago
 flydubai suspends operations to Kabul

Flydubai suspends operations to Kabul

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Boa ..

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Board Chairman of Etihad Aviation ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend summit of Iraq ..

Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend summit of Iraq&#039;s neighboring countries

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emira ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emirati Human Resources Development ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s property transactions up 50% in Q2: ..

Dubai&#039;s property transactions up 50% in Q2: Report

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.