Fai Expresses Condolences On Death Of Indonesian Dawa Activist Mohammad Siddik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:10 PM

Fai expresses condolences on death of Indonesian Dawa activist Mohammad Siddik

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary-General of World Kashmir Awareness forum, a Washington-based advocacy body, has expressed his "deepest and heart-felt" condolence on the passing away of Dr. Mohammad Siddik, the head of one of Indonesia's prominent Dawah organizations.

Dr.

Siddik, 79, former Chairperson of Indonesian Islamic Dawah Council (DDII), breathed his last on Tuesday, June 29.

In a statement on Thursday, Dr. Fai said Dr. Siddik was "a man with a mission," who upheld the cause of Ummah.

"Dr. Siddik made countless appeals for the international community to come forward and listen to the cries of the people of oppressed lands, including Palestine, Chechnya, Kashmir," he said.

"This unwavering and confident voice for the downtrodden people of oppressed lands will be sorely missed".

