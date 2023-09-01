Open Menu

Fai Marks 2nd Death Anniversary Of Syed Ali Geelani With Tributes To His Sterling Leadership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Fai marks 2nd death anniversary of Syed Ali Geelani with tributes to his sterling leadership

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Secretary-General of World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Ghulam Nabi Fai, Thursday paid high tributes to Syed Ali Geelani, the legendary Kashmiri leader, on the second anniversary of his passing, saying he was "incorruptible and conscientious." In a statement to mark the occasion, Dr. Fai said that Geelani sahib stood firm in the struggle for the freedom of Kashmir, "the paradise on earth, " despite India's oppressive measures, including twelve long years under house arrest.

"The nation of Kashmir honors his illustrious life of courage and determination," he said, "Today," he added, "the nation of Kashmir is paying tribute to his inspirational spirit and vision," citing a number of examples of his foresight.

Fai said that a common Kashmiri has lost faith in Indian democracy, calling it "sham democracy." In this regard, he pointed to a write-up in The Washington Post, saying,"Over the years, he (Geelani) had repeatedly said no to any talks with New Delhi, asserting that "India can't be trusted unless it calls Kashmir a disputed territory, demilitarizes the region and releases political prisoners for a meaningful dialogue." "Let us all rededicate ourselves to the vision of Geelani Sahib and continue our struggle in unity with full faith in Allah (Subhanahu wa Taala) to whom belongs victory and defeat, success and failure. May Allah place the soul of Syed Ali Geelani in Jannatul Firdous! Ameen.," Fai said in his statement.

Related Topics

India World Washington Democracy Wa New Delhi May Post All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on ..

UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on Comprehensive Economic Partner ..

2 minutes ago
 Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel p ..

Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel prices beyond 300 mark per litr ..

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniK ..

Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniKhel Bannu

12 hours ago
 UN chief says he sent letter to Russian FM seekin ..

UN chief says he sent letter to Russian FM seeking to revive grain deal

12 hours ago
ERC to organise &#039;Grace Preservation First Glo ..

ERC to organise &#039;Grace Preservation First Global Conference&#039; in Septem ..

12 hours ago
 Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group s ..

Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group stage, Newcastle draw PSG

12 hours ago
 Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodivers ..

Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodiversity: UNESO

12 hours ago
 Religious affairs minister deliberates on new meas ..

Religious affairs minister deliberates on new measures introduced for pilgrims' ..

12 hours ago
 Judicial officers may not be appointed ROs: TLP su ..

Judicial officers may not be appointed ROs: TLP suggests

12 hours ago
 Nine soldiers embraced martyrdom after suicide bom ..

Nine soldiers embraced martyrdom after suicide bomber targeted military convoy i ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous