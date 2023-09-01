Fai marks 2nd death anniversary of Syed Ali Geelani with tributes to his sterling leadership

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Secretary-General of World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Ghulam Nabi Fai, Thursday paid high tributes to Syed Ali Geelani, the legendary Kashmiri leader, on the second anniversary of his passing, saying he was "incorruptible and conscientious." In a statement to mark the occasion, Dr. Fai said that Geelani sahib stood firm in the struggle for the freedom of Kashmir, "the paradise on earth, " despite India's oppressive measures, including twelve long years under house arrest.

"The nation of Kashmir honors his illustrious life of courage and determination," he said, "Today," he added, "the nation of Kashmir is paying tribute to his inspirational spirit and vision," citing a number of examples of his foresight.

Fai said that a common Kashmiri has lost faith in Indian democracy, calling it "sham democracy." In this regard, he pointed to a write-up in The Washington Post, saying,"Over the years, he (Geelani) had repeatedly said no to any talks with New Delhi, asserting that "India can't be trusted unless it calls Kashmir a disputed territory, demilitarizes the region and releases political prisoners for a meaningful dialogue." "Let us all rededicate ourselves to the vision of Geelani Sahib and continue our struggle in unity with full faith in Allah (Subhanahu wa Taala) to whom belongs victory and defeat, success and failure. May Allah place the soul of Syed Ali Geelani in Jannatul Firdous! Ameen.," Fai said in his statement.