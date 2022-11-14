UrduPoint.com

Fai Slams Bomb Attack In Istanbul, Condoles With Victims' Families

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, a Kashmiri leader and chairman of the World Forum for Peace & Justice, has strongly condemned Sunday's bomb attack in Istanbul's Taksim Square that killed six people and injured at least 81 others.

In a statement, he expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and solidarity with the people of Turkey.

Fai called for punishing the perpetrators of the terrorist attack, as promised by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

