Fai urges UNGA president to urge India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The head of a Kashmir advocacy group Ghulam Nabi Fai has urged the President of 77th session of UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi to exercise his good offices in urging India and Pakistan to explore a solution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In a message of congratulations to the newly elected president of the 193-member Assembly, Fai, Chairman of the Washington-based World Forum for Peace and Justice, said that the Kashmir dispute has been on the U.

N. agenda for nearly 75 years, pointing out that it is the only entity in South Asia that has so far been denied the opportunity to determine its political future.

In this regard, Fai urged the UNGA president that, as an immediate step, he should persuade India to rescind the Domicile Law which, he said, is designed to change the demography of Kashmir; and which is in violations of all the UN Security Council resolutions which were accepted not only by India and Pakistan but also by the world body.