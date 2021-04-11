UrduPoint.com
Fai Wishes Speedy Recovery To Injured Turkish Parliamentarian Ali Sahin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Prominent Kashmiri leader Ghulam Nabi Fai has wished early recovery to Ali Sahin, a member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly and Chairman of the Turkey-Pakistan Parliamentary friendship group, who was reportedly injured in a road accident in Ankara on Saturday.

In a statement, Fai, secretary general of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, said Sahin is a keen observer and fearless advocate of human rights and human dignity all over the world, including the Kashmiri people.

"We honour the illustrious life of courage and salute the commitment and dedication of Ali Sahin to the causes of Ummah -- from Palestine, to Rohingya Muslims, to Syria to Kashmir and beyond," Fai said, while urging everyone to pray for his early recovery.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

