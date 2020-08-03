Failed landing of UN plane in Mali wounds 11

Bamako, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :A United Nations plane careened off the runway while touching down in the northern Malian city of Gao on Monday, the international organisation said, injuring 11 people.

In a statement, the UN said that four of its officials and seven crew members were on board the plane which took off from the capital Bamako early on Monday.

One member of the crew had been seriously injured, while ten others were hurt.

"An investigation will be ordered as soon as possible to determine the cause of this incident," the statement said.

According to Abdoulaye Maiga, a witness to the accident who works for an airport-security company, the plane had to make an emergency landing, at which point it "left the runway".

A photo circulated on social media on Monday, appearing to show a badly damaged white plane, bearing UN insignia, in a puddle of mud.