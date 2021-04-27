UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad, Qingdao Sign Letter Of Intent To Develop Sister City Ties

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

Faisalabad, Qingdao sign Letter of Intent to develop sister city ties

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad and Qingdao signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to develop sister city relationship between the two cities. The signing was performed by Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque and Zhao Haozhi, Mayor of Qingdao.

The LOI was signed as a part of festivities to commemorate 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China which is being celebrated this year, according to a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy here on Tuesday.

The signing ceremony was held during the '2021-SCO International Trade and Investment Forum' held in Qingdao, a major city in Shandong Province of China.

It was witnessed by Liu Jiayi, Party Secretary of Shandong CPC Committee, Le Yu Cheng, the Vice Foreign Minister of China, and Ambassadors and the representatives of many countries attending the event.

Qingdao is one of the most important cities of North China.

It is located in Shandong province along the East China Sea. The city has rapidly risen as the hub of regional economics and trade. It is host to many institutions of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and also organized the SCO Summit in 2018. Many local companies of Qingdao are operating in Pakistan in electronics, agriculture and services sectors.

The development of sister-city relationship between Faisalabad and Qingdao is aimed to build upon the natural affinities between the two cities and deepen bilateral relations in diverse areas of cooperation.

As a major hub of regional economic and trade in their respective regions, the sister city ties seek to further enhance the existing cooperation between Faisalabad and Qingdao and explore more avenues to expand two-way investment, trade, tourism and educational linkages.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad China Agriculture Qingdao Hub 2018 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 142 more deaths due to COVID-19 o ..

13 minutes ago

India&#039;s new COVID-19 cases stay above 300,000 ..

16 minutes ago

Realme Takes Over Social Media with its Enthrallin ..

27 minutes ago

Co-Founder Careem, Mudassir Sheikha Donates USD 2 ..

45 minutes ago

PML-N leader and MNA Javed Latif arrested after co ..

45 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE leads global fight against epidem ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.