Faivre bags second gold as Pinturault bombs out of world GS

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Unheralded French racer Mathieu Faivre trumped vaunted teammate Alexis Pinturault to win the men's giant slalom on Friday for his second gold of the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Faivre, who had won the parallel giant slalom on Tuesday, was Mr.

Consistency down the demanding Labirinti course, twice recording the fourth-fastest times for a combined total of 2min 37.25sec.

Italy's Luca de Aliprandini claimed his first ever career podium with silver at 0.63sec, while Austrian Marco Schwarz added bronze to his alpine combined gold (+0.87).

Pinturault had led after the first run, but made a fatal mistake up high on the second run, skidding out of a turn and was unable to correct himself.