LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The 'Faiz Aman Mela' held here to pay the tribute to great urdu revolutionary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, at open air theatre in Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday.

The event was organized under the aegis of Faiz Aman Mela Committee.

Different sessions of music, dance performance, poetry and political dialogue were held.

The theme of the event was 'Ham Daikhain Gay'.

The venue was marked with red flags with sickle and hammer, a symbol of working-class revolution.

Noted progressive poet Baba Najmi and other poets recited their poetry in the 'Poetry Session'.

During the music session, prominent singers including Ameer Ali,Adeel Barki and Taranum Naz, performed.