UrduPoint.com

Faletau Returns As Wales Drop Rees-Zammit For England Clash

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Faletau returns as Wales drop Rees-Zammit for England clash

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Wales coach Wayne Pivac has recalled No 8 Taulupe Faletau and dropped wing Louis Rees-Zammit from his side for Saturday's Six Nations match against England at Twickenham.

Faletau is set to make his first Wales appearance in 11 months following a long-term ankle injury after playing in his English club Bath's last two Premiership matches against Wasps and Leicester.

He returns in a reshaped back-row, with Ross Moriarty switching to blindside flanker and Taine Basham at openside.

Jac Morgan, who made his Test debut in a 20-17 win over Scotland in Cardiff, is on the bench.

Rees-Zammit has been replaced by the fit-again Josh Adams, with Alex Cuthbert retained on the other wing and set to win his 50th cap.

Both reigning champions Wales and England have one win and one defeat so far in this season's Six Nations.

Players at English clubs are released back to those teams if they are not included in a Wales match-day 23, so Gloucester flyer Rees-Zammit will be available for the Premiership match with Leicester on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Rees-Zammit is one of the most exciting young players in Europe.

He scored four tries during last season's Six Nations and was selected for the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa but Pivac suggested Thursday that Rees-Zammit might be suffering from "niggly injuries".

Cuthbert shone against Scotland, while Adams, who missed that match with a calf muscle problem, has scored an impressive 17 tries in 36 Tests.

Faletau's most recent Wales appearance was against France in the final game of last season's Six Nations.

"We are very pleased to have the experienced Toby (Taulupe) Faletau back," said Pivac. "He has trained well during the week and got 80 minutes under his belt last week." Turning to his wing choices, the New Zealander added: "I am really pleased for Alex Cuthbert to get 50 Tests for his country. It is a massive achievement.

"And it is also great to have Josh Adams back from injury. They are two good players.

"That means Louis Rees-Zammit is the unfortunate one this week that misses out" Wales have not beaten England in the Six Nations at Twickenham since 2012, and both teams head into this weekend's match needing a victory to maintain realistic title ambitions after one win and one defeat apiece from their opening two matches.

"They will be tough opposition -- they always are -- and both teams are still in this competition, so there is a lot at stake," Pivac said.

Wales team to play England (15-1) Liam Williams; Alex Cuthbert, Owen Watkin, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar (capt), Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Tomas Francis, Ryan Elias, Wyn JonesReplacements: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Leon Brown, Seb Davies, Jac Morgan, Kieran Hardy, Gareth Anscombe, Jonathan DaviesCoach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)

Related Topics

Europe France Young Biggar Leon Leicester Bath Cardiff Wales Ireland South Africa From Coach Opposition

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

24 minutes ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

38 minutes ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

1 hour ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

1 hour ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

1 hour ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>