UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fall-guy Vietti Wins French Moto3, Arenas Takes Championship Lead

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 04:20 PM

Fall-guy Vietti wins French Moto3, Arenas takes championship lead

Le Mans, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Italian teenager Celestino Vietti shrugged off a warm-up crash, his third of the weekend, to win the French Moto3 Grand Prix at Le Mans on Sunday.

The 18-year-old held off his compatriot Tony Arbolino and new championship leader Albert Arenas on the last lap for his second career win from 33 Moto3 starts.

"It was a strange race, I didn't expect this result," said the KTM rider, now third in the championship on 119 points, 16 shy of Arenas with five races left.

"It was difficult to overtake - I'm very happy, we handled the race well," added Vietti whose debut win in the category came at Spielberg in the Styrian Grand Prix in August.

Spaniard Arenas was already looking forward to the next two races at his home Aragon circuit.

"I like Aragon, I'll continue (my world title bid) from there," said the 23-year-old who moved to the top of the standings on 135 points.

Splitting Arenas and Vietti in the Moto3 title race is Honda's Japanese rider Ai Ogura, who led the championship before this 10th leg of the coronavirus-disrupted season, but after his ninth place finish now trails Arenas by six points.

Related Topics

World Honda Le Mans August Sunday From Top Race

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Nepal

24 minutes ago

Russia reports more than 13,000 new coronavirus ca ..

39 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 1,311 reco ..

1 hour ago

ADFD-Funded renewable energy project in Maldives r ..

2 hours ago

DAMAC Properties awards main contract for Zada pro ..

3 hours ago

SHUAA launches US$200 million &#039;Financing Oppo ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.