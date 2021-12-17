(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Afghan ambassador appointed by the country's overthrown government has left his post at the United Nations, the UN said.

Ghulam Isaczai "relinquished his position as of December 15," according to a letter received Thursday, assistant UN spokesman Farhan Haq told AFP.

With Afghanistan in economic crisis following the Taliban takeover in August, the country's mission to the UN has struggled to keep operating, diplomats said.

The Afghan mission to the UN could not be reached for comment on Thursday night.

On September 14, Isaczai formally asked the UN to state that he remained the Afghan ambassador.