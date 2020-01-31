UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fallen Athletics Boss Attends Court Hearing In Paris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Fallen athletics boss attends court hearing in Paris

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Lamine Diack, the former head of athletics' world governing body, returned to court in Paris on Friday for questioning over the allocation of major athletics events and two Olympic Games.

The 86-year-old Senegalese arrived in court at around 9.30 a.m. (0830 GMT) for questioning by an examining magistrate and left at midday.

This is a second French investigation into Diack and his son Papa Massata Diack.

They were also indicted in March 2019 for accepting millions of Dollars to cover up positive Russian doping tests.

That trial was due to begin this month but on January 13 the magistrate adjourned it until at least June, saying more time was needed to examine testimony by Papa Massata collected in Dakar in November.

In addition to running the International Athletics Federation (IAAF), since renamed World Athletics, Lamine Diack was an influential member of the International Olympic Committee.

He has been forbidden to leave France.

Diack junior was a marketing consultant for the IAAF. He has refused to cooperate with French authorities and remains in his native Senegal.

Despite two international arrest warrants issued by France, the Senegalese authorities have said they will not extradite him.

At a hearing in June, the father insisted he was not to blame.

"I tell myself that I should have paid more attention to my son and others," he said. "When I read the file, I discover certain things. I was dumfounded."The French justice system considers that it has jurisdiction in the cases because it suspects the son, Papa Massata Diack, of laundering 85,000 Euros through a Paris jewellery shop.

Related Topics

Hearing World Russia France Paris Dakar Senegal January March June November 2019 Olympics International Olympic Committee Million Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

47 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

47 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

47 minutes ago

Chinese Capital Extends New Year Holidays Amid Cor ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed by robbers in Karachi

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.