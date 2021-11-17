UrduPoint.com

Fallon Sherrock Makes More Darts History

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:50 AM

Fallon Sherrock makes more darts history

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to reach the knockout phase of the Grand Slam of Darts on Tuesday, continuing to make history after her groundbreaking world championship campaign two years ago.

The "Queen of the Palace" -- who became the first female player to win a world championship match against a man at the 2020 tournament en route to the third round -- beat German number one Gabriel Clemens 5-3 to send the Wolverhampton crowd wild and finish second in her group behind Peter Wright.

Sherrock had set a women's televised world record average of 101.55 in her 5-0 thrashing of Mike De Decker on Sunday.

The 27-year-old backed it up in some style against Clemens.

Needing to win by two clear legs, she fought back from 3-1 down to snatch a last-16 spot with a stunning maximum 170 finish when the German was waiting on 68.

"I don't even know how I did it," Sherrock told Sky sports. "That 170 I thought, 'This has got to go, this is your one shot'."She will next face Austrian star Mensur Suljovic, one of her world championship victims in December 2019, for a place in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

"I'm just going to take each day as it comes. Mensur is a great player," Sherrock added. "But I'm so happy to be able to get through, oh my God."

Related Topics

World Sports German Man December Women Sunday 2019 2020 God From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th November 2021

41 minutes ago
 Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopi ..

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopian capital, says UN rights off ..

8 hours ago
 Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military ..

Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military Jet Crash

9 hours ago
 US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Ope ..

US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Operations - Russian Foreign Mini ..

9 hours ago
 German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Ag ..

German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Against Nord Stream 2

9 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mec ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mechanism to Prevent Arms Race in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.