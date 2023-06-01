UrduPoint.com

Famed Australian Soldier Loses War Crimes Defamation Case

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Famed Australian soldier loses war crimes defamation case

Sydney, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :One of Australia's most decorated soldiers lost a landmark defamation case Thursday after a bruising trial filled with accusations of murder, domestic violence, witness intimidation and war crimes.

Ben Roberts-Smith, a former member of Australia's elite Special Air Service Regiment, sued three newspapers for 2018 reports that alleged he was involved in the murders of unarmed prisoners in Afghanistan.

Roberts-Smith denied the allegations and launched a multi-million-dollar defamation case in response.

But after two years of proceedings, Justice Anthony Beskano ruled that the papers had proven the bulk of their allegations to be "substantially true" and dismissed the case against them.

The defendants hailed the verdict as a major victory for media freedom in Australia.

But journalist Nick McKenzie said it was also a victory for servicemen who testified against their former comrade and for Afghan victims.

"It's a day of justice for those brave men of the SAS who stood up and told the truth about who Ben Roberts-Smith is -- a war criminal, a bully and a liar." "Australia should be proud of those men in the SAS, they are the majority in the SAS." "Today is a day of some small justice for the Afghan victims of Ben Roberts-Smith," he added.

Before the trial, Perth-born Roberts-Smith had been Australia's most famous and distinguished living soldier.

But after painstaking reporting, The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times alleged that lauded public persona masked a pattern of criminal and immoral behaviour.

The papers reported Roberts-Smith had kicked an unarmed Afghan civilian off a cliff and ordered subordinates to shoot him.

He was also said to have taken part in the machine-gunning of a man with a prosthetic leg, later bringing the leg back to Australia and using it as a drinking vessel with comrades.

The towering veteran was also accused of domestic violence against a woman in a Canberra hotel -- an allegation the justice said had not been proven.

The case was one of Australia's longest-running defamation trials and local media has estimated the legal costs to be about US$16 million, making it also one of the costliest.

Lawyers for the media defendants indicated they would now be seeking "indemnity costs against the applicant".

Roberts-Smith was photographed holidaying in Bali ahead of the ruling and did not attend court.

Related Topics

Murder Afghanistan Australia Hotel Canberra Sydney Man Criminals Women 2018 Media Million Court

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress He ..

Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress Helen in biopic

56 minutes ago
 Federal govt decides to review legislation curtail ..

Federal govt decides to review legislation curtailing CJP's powers

1 hour ago
 PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber P ..

PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & AJ&K

1 hour ago
 Children @ Online Risk

Children @ Online Risk

2 hours ago
 Hazards of Online Gaming- A guidelines for Parents

Hazards of Online Gaming- A guidelines for Parents

2 hours ago
 ICC Chairman, Chief Executive conclude two-day Lah ..

ICC Chairman, Chief Executive conclude two-day Lahore visit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.