Famed opera singer Placido Domingo withdrawing from all future Met performances

New York, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Placido Domingo, the legendary opera singer facing myriad sexual harassment accusations, is withdrawing from all future performances at New York's Metropolitan Opera, both he and the institution announced Tuesday.

The 11th-hour decision comes just one night before the 78-year-old Spaniard dubbed the "king of opera," who denies all allegations, was scheduled to perform in the Met's production of "Macbeth."