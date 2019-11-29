UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Famed US Climber Gobright Falls To Death In Mexico

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:51 AM

Famed US climber Gobright falls to death in Mexico

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :A world-renowned rock climber, US national Brad Gobright, fell to his death while climbing a sheer rock face in northern Mexico, authorities said Thursday.

Gobright, 31, and fellow American Aidan Jacobson, 26, were climbing a route known as the Shining Path in the northern state of Nuevo Leon on Wednesday when they fell, the state's emergency response agency said in a statement.

Witnesses said the men had finished climbing the 900-meter (2,300-foot) summit and were rappelling back down when the accident occurred.

Jacobson landed on a rock outcrop, but Gobright bounced off and fell another 300 meters to his death, they said.

"Jacobson suffered lesions on his right ankle and various parts of his body. He was treated at our base," the statement said.

Gobright "lost his life after falling around 300 meters."The late rock climber was known for his gravity-defying solo ascents with no ropes.

Related Topics

Accident Climber Leon Mexico

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives New Zealand Deputy Prim ..

8 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Austrian Pr ..

9 hours ago

Five convicted in RBOD land fraud case

9 hours ago

PAC body expresses displeasure over State Bank of ..

9 hours ago

Punjab Assembly extends validity period of four or ..

9 hours ago

Eleven persons injured in road accident near Musli ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.