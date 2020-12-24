Families at war over Brexit hope rows end in 2021

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Mike Wollerton and his daughter Jo Wilson have been at loggerheads for years over Brexit but are hoping the divisions will start to fade in 2021.

Wollerton was one of the 56 percent in his hometown of Todmorden and the surrounding area of Calderdale in northern England who voted "leave" in the 2016 referendum.

"I voted to go out because I'm fed up with the EU," the 76-year-old antique toy shop owner told AFP, citing the cost of membership of the bloc and its expanding influence.

"I thought we would do better as an independent nation." His decision came despite pleas from his daughter, who splits her time between France and Hong Kong, and his son, whose wife is originally from the Netherlands.

The family is by no means alone, given the thin margin of victory in the referendum, which saw 52 percent vote to leave the EU and 48 percent to stay.

Wollerton and his daughter's disagreement came to a head last year, although tempers rarely flared.

"She would spill her beans on what she thought and I would spill my beans on what I thought," he explained.

Wilson is more emotional, and said the divide reminded her of her parents' divorce.

"It's the same with this. This is another divorce. It can be very costly and people lose things," she said.

"I think although me and my brother did tell him, we were always concerned our voices were weak in comparison to the things he was seeing daily in his hometown, in the press, in local news and on the radio," the 51-year-old teacher added.

- Punching through - Sociologist Katherine Davies, from the University of Sheffield, said many families saw the division come to a head last December when Britain went to the polls.

"It became quite raw around the general election," she explained.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's gamble paid off and he won a large majority, allowing him to break the political deadlock and force through his Brexit divorce deal with Brussels.

Britain left the EU in January but is in a standstill transition period until December 31, where most of the bloc's rules still apply, as it tries to secure a trade agreement.

Davies said "Brexit punches through everyday life" as the end of the transition approaches, with fears of chaos at the border and predictions of food and medicine shortages.

The academic has been researching the effect of Brexit on families since the referendum and in the past year has followed 15 family groups.

In some cases, family members have refused to speak to one another for months following rows. Many others, she said, had imposed a ban on Brexit discussions in the home.

Some had agreed to disagree as they looked to move on from the heated political discussions.

"Brexit has ebbed and flowed in people's relationships," she explained.

"I think the idea of biting your tongue is quite a good metaphor for that, because it can be actually quite painful." - Leave to remain - Davies said she expected Brexit to eventually fade from the forefront of the public's consciousness, as new rules kick in from January 1.

But families may never fully put their disagreements behind them, as much as they might want to.

"I think it will probably take years to iron out some of these issues. So it might never really completely go away," she said.

Wollerton and his daughter may have a better chance than most to make their feud a thing of the past.

Three months ago, he told his daughter if he had the chance to vote again he would choose to remain in the EU -- even though he still believes the UK is better off outside.

"I actually still think that," he said.

But he said the uncertainty that leaving has created for his expat daughter and her husband was "deplorable", possibly leaving them unable to retire to their home in France as they planned.

If coronavirus restrictions had not stopped Wilson from travelling from Hong Kong this Christmas, the pair could have reconciled their differences for the first time in person.

One small problem remains, however. His second wife remains a staunch Brexiteer.