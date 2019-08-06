Santiago, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :It has been 43 years since Cesar Cerda, a member of Chile's communist party, was dragged off by agents of Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship.

Cerda is just one of 1,000 former opponents of the far-right regime still listed as missing, despite the tireless efforts by family members to find them.

Cerda was 47, and a father of three, when he was arrested on May 19, 1976 following months of regime persecution against communist party leaders.

"Where is he? Where's his body? We've spent our lives asking those questions," Juana Cerda, his 62-year-old daughter, told AFP, standing in front of a memorial to the 3,200 people who died or disappeared during the dictatorship at the main cemetery in Santiago.

Alongside her mother, she trawled hospitals, police stations, detention centers and military barracks without finding answers to her questions, just like other family members of the missing from Chile's bloody 1973-1990 dictatorship, which also tortured 38,000 people.

"This search has been very painful. My mother went on hunger strike, she chained herself" to a fence outside the Congress building, she said. "It completely turned our lives upside down."All she knows about her father is that he was taken off to the notorious Villa Grimaldi and Simon Bolivar torture centers in the capital.