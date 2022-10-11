UrduPoint.com

Families Gather For Mass Cremation Of Thai Nursery Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 01:51 PM

Families gather for mass cremation of Thai nursery victims

Na Klang, Thailand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Devastated families in Thailand gathered Tuesday for the cremation of their loved ones, killed in a nursery massacre that claimed 36 lives -- including 24 children.

The kingdom has been stunned by the tragedy in northeastern Na Klang province, one of the worst mass killings in its history, with flags at half-mast and King Maha Vajiralongkorn visiting the families of the victims.

At Wat Rat Samakee temple in Na Klang, chanting monks began the ceremony as the exhausted and grieving close-knit rural community prepared to say a final goodbye to 19 of those killed.

"An incident like this shouldn't have happened," said Thanakorn Nueangmatcha, 39, ahead of the funeral at the temple.

"They were only children." Other victims of the attack -- perpetrated by a former police officer, who went on to kill his wife and her child before taking his own life -- will be cremated at other temples in the area.

At Wat Rat Samakee, incense and the fading scent of hundreds of flower bouquets hung in the air as volunteers continued to prepare the adjacent area for the cremations.

The funerals, sponsored by the royal household, will end three days of rites that began Saturday.

Tuesday's mass ceremony is highly unusual -- bodies are normally cremated alone -- but the area's small local temples have been overwhelmed by the number of victims.

Temporary furnaces have also been set up at other nearby temples, local media reported.

- 'The old way' - The reeling community came together on Monday once again as volunteers, soldiers, and officials mixed cement and spread gravel to prepare a field inside the temple complex for the cremations.

They were working to build the pyres in the style of Thailand's northeast, said Maemon Meeyuan, a grandmother of one of the victims.

"We're doing it the old way," she told AFP Monday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha has ordered an investigation, with police stating that they intend to interview some 180 witnesses.

The attacker, 34-year-old former police sergeant Panya Khramrab, was dismissed from his post earlier this year on a drugs charge with locals claiming they suspected he was a methamphetamine addict.

However, preliminary tests found he did not have drugs in his system at the time of the assault.

At the temple ahead of the funeral, 75-year-old Komma Charoenchai said he was "still shocked" by the nursery assault.

But he said the community must "let the authorities handle the matter."

Related Topics

Attack Police Thailand Drugs Wife Temple Post Media From

Recent Stories

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

13 minutes ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

1 hour ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.