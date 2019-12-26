UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Families Homeless Over Christmas After Forest Fire In Chilean Port

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:50 AM

Families homeless over Christmas after forest fire in Chilean port

Valparaíso, Chile, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Dozens of families found themselves homeless on Christmas after a forest fire in the Chilean tourist port city of Valparaiso burned through two hillside neighborhoods.

The blaze broke out Tuesday, blazing across Rocuant and San Roque hills and continued to burn on Wednesday, though with less intensity. About 200 homes were "affected" by the fire in a matter of hours.

There were no deaths from the fire that had burned 150 hectares (370 acres), though 12 volunteer firefighters were injured.

Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel said while "there has been a lot of progress in controlling the fire," it was "not controlled." Authorities had not yet evaluated the extent of the damage to the affected homes, some of which were destroyed while others sustained varying degrees of damage, the National Emergency Office in Santiago said.

The blaze started in grassy and wooded areas and rapidly advanced to populated neighborhoods in Valparaiso, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of Santiago.

"We were preparing for parties when the fire started. It all happened so quickly, we weren't able to get anything out," said Fabian Olguin, 28, who lives on Rocuant hill.

"Horrible, terrible to see the homes of my neighbors on fire, my home... Unfortunately we are all homeless," a tearful Silvia Puga said.

The cause of the fire, and that of a smaller blaze, was under investigation.

"There are indications that this fire could be intentional," Blumel said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Christmas Valparaiso Santiago San Progress All From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

7 hours ago

Artistic endeavours complement creative scene in U ..

7 hours ago

Al Shafaar chairs second meeting of Joint Higher C ..

7 hours ago

Afghanistan's Vice Presidential Candidate Claims 1 ..

9 hours ago

Israeli Man Dies of Stabbing Wounds in Southern Je ..

9 hours ago

NATO-Russia Council Could Be Used to Discuss Missi ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.