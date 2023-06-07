Families of 9/11 victims slam PGA Tour merger with Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Washington, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The 9/11 Families United coalition condemned the "hypocrisy and greed" of US PGA Tour leaders after the bombshell announcement on Tuesday that the Tour will merge with Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

The organization -- a group of survivors and the families of victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks -- said in a statement it was "shocked and deeply offended" by the merger.

"Saudi operatives played a role in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and now it is bankrolling all of professional golf," the organization said.

Terry Strada, the 9/11 Families United chair whose husband, Tom, died in the attack on the World Trade Center, specifically called out PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan for "betraying" the 9/11 community.