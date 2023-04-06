Close
Families Still Seek Justice For Victims Of N.Ireland 'Troubles'

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Families still seek justice for victims of N.Ireland 'Troubles'

Belfast, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The smiling face of Julie Livingstone, who was 14 when she was killed by a plastic bullet fired by a British soldier in May 1981, looks out from a mural in west Belfast.

Her sisters Elizabeth, 71, and Bernadette, 58, frequently pass the colourful painting, which decorates the gable end of a row of terraced houses, as they go about their daily lives.

Bernadette Livingstone said that the mural, just a short walk from her home, makes her feel like Julie is "still nearby".

Around 1,200 deaths remain under investigation by police in the province, according to the UK government. Hundreds of unsolved cases remain stuck in a court backlog, which includes inquests and civil actions.

In Julie Livingstone's case, police closed the investigation into her killing, although the family is still trying to get that decision reversed.

The family is also campaigning for an end to the use of plastic and rubber bullets, which killed 16 people in Northern Ireland during the conflict.

