Kobe, Japan, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Scotland wing Sean Maitland hopes he will have the family bragging rights following a Rugby World Cup match against Samoa on Monday.

The New Zealand-born flyer, who plays his club rugby for English champions Saracens could face his cousin, Pete Cowley, who will be on the bench for the Pacific islanders at the Kobe Misaki Stadium.

Injury meant scrum-half Cowley missed out on the chance to play against his relatives when the two sides met at the World Cup in England four years ago, and Monday's match may prove to be the first time he has opposed Maitland in a Test.

Maitland, explaining his connection to Cowley, told reporters on Sunday: "So not many people know this, but my mum is half-Samoan.

"My grandad was born in Samoa and emigrated to New Zealand in the 1960s. My little cousin is actually on the bench for Samoa, so it's special for the family.

"We have a big contingent coming over for this game tomorrow. It should be good.

Maitland added: "We grew up together. It's pretty crazy where rugby takes you on this journey.

"He (Cowley) got injured the last World Cup. He was meant to play against us in Newcastle and that was a pretty cool game to play in and I'm sure tomorrow (Monday) night is going to be similar.

"I can't wait and hopefully he gets on and I get one up on him."