UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Family Affairs For Scotland's Maitland In Rugby World Cup Clash With Samoa

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 04:40 PM

Family affairs for Scotland's Maitland in Rugby World Cup clash with Samoa

Kobe, Japan, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Scotland wing Sean Maitland hopes he will have the family bragging rights following a Rugby World Cup match against Samoa on Monday.

The New Zealand-born flyer, who plays his club rugby for English champions Saracens could face his cousin, Pete Cowley, who will be on the bench for the Pacific islanders at the Kobe Misaki Stadium.

Injury meant scrum-half Cowley missed out on the chance to play against his relatives when the two sides met at the World Cup in England four years ago, and Monday's match may prove to be the first time he has opposed Maitland in a Test.

Maitland, explaining his connection to Cowley, told reporters on Sunday: "So not many people know this, but my mum is half-Samoan.

"My grandad was born in Samoa and emigrated to New Zealand in the 1960s. My little cousin is actually on the bench for Samoa, so it's special for the family.

"We have a big contingent coming over for this game tomorrow. It should be good.

Maitland added: "We grew up together. It's pretty crazy where rugby takes you on this journey.

"He (Cowley) got injured the last World Cup. He was meant to play against us in Newcastle and that was a pretty cool game to play in and I'm sure tomorrow (Monday) night is going to be similar.

"I can't wait and hopefully he gets on and I get one up on him."

Related Topics

Injured World Maitland Newcastle Kobe Samoa New Zealand May Sunday Family

Recent Stories

More specialists needed to meet growing demand for ..

11 minutes ago

NYUAD Economics fifth in Asia research rankings

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of S ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi’s world class offerings showcased at M ..

1 hour ago

Indonesia&#039;s quake death toll rises to 30, man ..

2 hours ago

UAE made significant improvements towards preparin ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.