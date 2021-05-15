UrduPoint.com
Family Of 10 Killed In Israeli Strike On Gaza: Medics

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

Family of 10 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza: medics

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :A family of 10 were killed early Saturday in an Israeli air strike on the western Gaza Strip, medics in the Palestinian enclave said.

Eight children and two women, all belonging to the Abu Hatab family, were killed in the three-storey building in Shati refugee camp that collapsed following an Israeli strike, medical sources said.

