UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Family Of US Teen Killed By Police Calls For Probe

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:30 AM

Family of US teen killed by police calls for probe

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The family of a 17-year-old girl fatally shot by a police officer in California on Tuesday called for the state's attorney general to launch an independent probe into the killing.

The girl, identified by her family as Hannah Williams, died on Friday following an encounter with a Fullerton police officer near her home in Anaheim, south of Los Angeles.

Authorities have refused to discuss the case or provide details about the shooting but said on Tuesday that a replica handgun designed to look like a Beretta 92FS had been recovered near the victim.

The Orange County district attorney's office said the on-duty officer was taking his K-9 dog to the veterinarian for a medical procedure in a police car when he saw the teen driving at high speed on the highway.

It said the two vehicles at some point made physical contact.

The Reverend Jarrett Maupin, a family spokesman, insisted that Williams was unarmed and said it was unclear who owned the replica gun found at the scene.

He said Williams was driving a rental car when the incident took place and noted that she let others use the vehicle at times.

Family members gathered outside Anaheim City Hall on Tuesday demanding answers and calling for an independent probe.

"The public wants to know what happened and whether or not the officers involved followed all policies and procedures. We have doubts," the family said in a statement.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Vehicle Car Died Orange Los Angeles Family All

Recent Stories

India hands over 250 houses to Myanmar's Rakhine S ..

10 hours ago

Africa free trade area deal will fuel economic gro ..

10 hours ago

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

10 hours ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

10 hours ago

US-Qatar Negotiations May Be Successful on Afghani ..

10 hours ago

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.