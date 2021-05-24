Family, supporters march in US ahead of anniversary of George Floyd death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minneapolis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Supporters and relatives of African-American man George Floyd marched Sunday ahead of the first anniversary of his murder by a white policeman, a killing that prompted a reckoning on racial injustice in the United States.

About 1,500 marchers in Minneapolis listened to speeches and joined members of the Floyd family and relatives of other Black people who died in encounters with the police.

Floyd, 46, was killed on May 25, 2020 by city police officer, Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Chauvin, convicted by a jury of murder and manslaughter, is to be sentenced on June 25.

The rally opened with speeches outside the Hennepin County Government Center in central Minneapolis, where Chauvin stood trial.

"It has been a long year. It has been a painful year. It has been very frustrating for me and my family," Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd told the gathering.

Floyd said that her life changed "within a blink of an eye" when her brother died.

"I will stand and be the voice for him," she said. "I will stand and be the change for him."Floyd's death sparked protests against racial injustice across the United States and around the world.