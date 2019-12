Famous celebrities died in 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Many Pakistani celebrities belonging to showbiz and performing arts were died and buried in the annals of 2019. They include versatile actor Gulab Chandio, Actress Roohi Bano, Singer Shahnaz Begum, senior actress Seema, musician Niaz Ahmed, Pashto comedian Liaquat Major, renowned poet Himayat Ali Shaair, actor Faisal Munawar Zareef, veteran actor Abid Ali, senior newscaster Suraya Shahab, veteran actor Ali Ejaz, writer Altaf Qamar, Saleem Kashif, comedian Ashraf Rahiand and senior tv actress Zaheen Tahira, who left us for ever.